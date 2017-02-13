Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams Credit: Annette Brown/Bravo

It takes one to know one — just ask the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Sunday, February 12, episode began with the ladies settling in for their glamping adventure. Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Porsha's sister Lauren, Kandi's friend Hazel, and Marlo Hampton had arrived at the campsite and had mixed feelings about sleeping in tents that night. As they decided whether to suck it up or not, Sheree casually asked Marlo if she'd heard the rumor that someone in the group might be "dipping in the lady pond." Marlo didn't give a straight answer, but suggested Sheree just ask Kandi herself. (It took Marlo about point-two seconds to deduce who the suspected "lady pond" swimmer was.)

Sheree didn't seem entirely convinced that asking outright was the best approach, but she was also struggling with keeping quiet on the topic. "I've been biting my tongue and holding this in the entire time," she said to the camera. The clear indication was that she couldn't possibly do that much longer. Sigh.



Marlo Calls Kenya Evil



Once they'd put up their tents, the ladies gathered around a campfire, where the conversation quickly devolved into a screaming match between former friends, Marlo and Kenya. Marlo said that their relationship crumbled when Kenya didn't invite her to her housewarming or her birthday party. "I already apologized multiple times," Kenya said, but Marlo wasn't having it.

"You're so miserable. Your earrings are a disaster," Marlo said. She also took digs at Kenya about her fake eyelashes, her skin and her inability to keep a man who didn't even have any money. But her meanest insult was still to come. "If a person's mother don't want to be bothered with them," she began as she looked at Kenya. "That's how you know she's evil." Everyone agreed that blow was below the belt, and Kenya blasted back by calling Marlo a prostitute.

Phaedra finally chimed in to urge everyone to settle down and be civil. "At the end of the day, we have to make a conscious effort to change," she said. She then suggested they take the next day to work on "team building" and "positivity."



Annette Brown/Bravo

Cynthia Breaks Down Over Her Divorce

The next morning at breakfast, divorce was the topic of conversation. Phaedra said she was getting close to the end of hers from Apollo Nida, but it wasn't settled yet, prompting Kandi to say that she heard that when one spouse is in jail, the other can get a divorce in as little as 30 to 60 days. Phaedra said that was not always the case and pointed out she probably knew more about the law than Kandi.

Cynthia then revealed that her divorce was almost finalized as well. She was clearly struggling with the idea that her marriage to Peter Thomas was about to end, even though she knew it was for the best. "He has opted not to be at the settlement signing," she revealed as tears welled in her eyes. "It makes me feel sad that Peter doesn't want to be at the divorce settlement signing," she added. Though she noted it wasn't the cheeriest of occasions, she said she felt it would give them some needed closure. All of the other women rallied around her, and Porsha encouraged her to keep her heart open to love in the future.



The rest of the day's activities included kayaking (which Sheree refused to do because she thought it would give her a yeast infection or something) and a 100-foot trust fall (which Sheree also refused to do because she didn't want to do it).



Kenya and Marlo Make Nice

At dinner that night, Kenya and Marlo were finally ready to put the past behind them. "I was very upset that I had hurt you, and I apologize," Kenya began. "Your apology is accepted, and I apologize for some of the mean things I said last night," Marlo replied as everyone applauded their maturity. "But I will proceed with caution," Marlo added — because she just couldn't let it go without one final dig.

Annette Brown/Bravo

Marlo Asks Kandi If She Is a Lesbian

Having made peace with Kenya, Marlo turned her attention to Kandi (because really, she couldn't stand it being peaceful for too long). "I've just been hearing things. I want to know. Kandi, are you a lesbian?" she asked. As Kandi sat there in shock, Marlo added, "Someone at this table has been talking behind her back saying, 'She's a lesbian in the closet.'"

Kandi, naturally, demanded to know who had said this, and at that same moment, Sheree scolded Marlo, saying this was "a private conversation" and that she had "wanted to talk to" the involved parties (which were Kandi, Porsha and Phaedra) separately. Sheree initially refused to name the culprits, but when Porsha kept asking who it was, finally Sheree said, "Porsha, we were having a conversation." In other words, Porsha, it was you. Oops.

After they rehashed the conversation in question, Porsha clarified, "So you're saying that I was insinuating that she was a lesbian, but I didn't say that she was a lesbian." As Sheree continued running through their chat line by line, Porsha said she was "trying to figure out" what she had meant by what she had said. In other words, she basically claimed she didn't recall whether she said this or not. She then argued that everyone talked behind everyone's backs in this group so this really shouldn't be a big deal. Phaedra, meanwhile, buried her face in a glass of wine and remained completely silent.



Finally, Kandi said, "Yes, I have tried it. Yes, I have! But believe me, I'm not the only one at this table who has." She added that she had never done "anything more" than what Porsha had done with women herself. "You don't know anything about what I have done!" Porsha snapped. Kandi then insisted that she was happily married and thanked Marlo for bringing it to her attention.

Later, however, while hanging out with Hazel, Cynthia and Kenya, Kandi said that when Porsha "gets drunk, she becomes an aggressive lesbian" and promised that this conversation wasn't over yet.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.



