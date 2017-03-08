Sometimes people's personalities mix about as well as oil and water — especially in Beverly Hills. On the Tuesday, March 7, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tensions were running high between Lisa Rinna and, well, just about everyone except Eileen Davidson (who seemed to have Rinna's back no matter what) and Erika Girardi (who just didn't seem to care about the drama all that much). Additionally, however, things had become strained between Dorit Kemsley and Erika, for no real apparent reason.

Ladies Who Lunch

Kyle Richards met Dorit for lunch. Upon arriving, Dorit (who was "testing out" bangs) began singing Kim Richards' praises, saying that she'd been a "raging rock star" when she'd confronted Rinna in front of the group at Kyle's dessert party. When Kyle expressed her desire to forgive and forget, Dorit pointed out that Rinna had a habit of saying things, apologizing and then wanting to move forward. Dorit didn't feel Rinna was very genuine and seemed unimpressed with Rinna's latest attempt to own her mistakes.

Meanwhile, Erika and Eileen met for lunch, where they also discussed the drama with Kim and Rinna. Both Erika and Eileen agreed that it took a lot of balls for Rinna to fess up to what she'd said, and while they didn't think that made it OK, they respected the way she handled it in its aftermath.

For what it was worth, new footage ran showing Rinna and Kim hugging at the end of that blowout argument, which clearly indicated they had made peace … at least, for now. Rinna was optimistic they'd be able to move forward, but Lisa Vanderpump couldn't believe Kyle was "giving Rinna another pass." Despite Vanderpump's feelings, though, it seemed Kyle was to try again with Rinna. "I do feel like Kim and Lisa Rinna were able to work things out, for now, and if Kim's OK with Rinna, I'm OK with Rinna," she reported to the cameras.

Dorit Snaps at Erika

In an attempt to drum up business for her boutique, Kyle agreed to host a launch event for the Fat Jewish's new rosé. (ICYMI, he's an Instagram comedian.) Erika; Vanderpump; Eileen; Dorit; her husband, PK; Camille Grammer and Eden Sassoon all came by the event to lend their support. (Rinna said she had the stomach flu and skipped it, though her Instagram feed indicated she had actually been shoe shopping, but whatever.)

When Dorit arrived with a sleek haircut, Erika commented, "I love your hair. It looks very fresh on you." Dorit replied, "That's very sweet of you, Erika. It's the first compliment I've gotten from you, ever." Umm … huh? Erika was as confused by that remark as everyone else and said, "That's not true — I've said many times that you look pretty. I've said many times I like what you're wearing. Don't say that, that's not true!" Archived footage revealed that Erika was, indeed, telling the truth. "Is she keeping score?" Erika asked the cameras, while Dorit lamented that Erika had some type of guard up around her. It didn't escalate beyond that, but the groundwork was laid for a battle ahead.

Erika Invites Eileen on Vanderpump's Trip to Hong Kong

Later, Vanderpump invited Erika and Eden to join her in Hong Kong. (She was going in an effort to fight cruelty to dogs in that part of the world.) When Eileen wandered over, Erika jumped in and invited her before Vanderpump could get two words out. As a refresh, Eileen is not Vanderpump's favorite person, so that was kind of awkward. Worse for Vanderpump, now that Eileen was going, she felt she had to invite Rinna. (What could go wrong?!)

Erika vs. Dorit, Round 2

Vanderpump then invited Kyle, Dorit and Erika to lunch at her house to try out her daughter's new rosé. (Everyone was launching rosé wines these days, apparently.) Dorit walked in and gave Erika a really, really long hug, which Erika clearly did not enjoy. Once they were all seated, Kyle happily announced that Kim was a grandmother. Her grandson had been born early that morning, around 1:30 am.

Next up, Vanderpump called out Erika for extending an invite to Eileen without running it by her first. In typical Erika fashion, she just laughed it off. Dorit then commented that she wasn't sure she would trust Eileen or Rinna with her innermost secrets, prompting Erika to say she really shouldn’t trust anyone with those except for PK.

"Erika, you know, I like to have a nice family around me," Dorit said. "Really?" Erika replied. The singer then said she had a couple friends she really trusted, but very few. In an aside to the camera, Erika recounted a childhood memory of seeing her mom crying over being left by a man and thinking to herself, "I'll never be like that. I'll never be that f--king weak." Dang, girl! You're tough!

"My mother was very hard on me. I think she was raising me the way the world was treating her," Erika explained. Dorit sighed and said she just found it very hard to read Erika. Erika didn't seem to care if Dorit could read her or not. Again, it wasn't a major brawl, but the stage was set for things to come.

Erika Heads Back Home

In true Erika style, the fun-loving star traveled back home on her private plane — with her glam squad in tow — to visit her mom. Once they landed in Georgia, they headed to Erika's grandmother's house to visit her mom and her mom's fiancé, Chip, who seemed really nice and promptly offered everyone tequila. (Gotta love Chip!)

Erika got emotional walking around the house, looking at all of her old things and remembering her grandmother, who suffered from Alzheimer's before she passed away two years ago. As she began to cry to the camera, Erika called it an "inhumane" way to die. Later, she and her mother traveled to the cemetery to visit her grandparents and had a heart-to-heart.

"I think sometimes you treated me like an adult, when I really wasn't ready," Erika said to her mom, who was only 18 years old when she'd had Erika. "I think that had a lot to do with the fact that I was a young mom," her mom sighed. Erika said she knew her mom didn't mean any harm, but that it was hard for her.

"But it made you a tough old bird," her mom said with a smile. Maybe this will help Dorit understand why Erika isn't as warm and fuzzy as she'd like. Then again, maybe not. Oh, also, right before the episode wrapped, Vanderpump officially invited Rinna to Hong Kong.

Tell Us: Who do you think will fight more in Hong Kong — Rinna and Vanderpump, or Dorit and Erika?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

