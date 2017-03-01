Actions speak louder than words, unless you're Lisa Rinna. On the Tuesday, February 28, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna was slowly but surely realizing that she said the things that Eden Sassoon had repeated to Lisa Vanderpump (who then told everyone else). As a refresh, the comments that landed Rinna in hot water were about her doubts as to whether Kim Richards was really sober.

Kyle Richards was busy setting up for a pastry party with Carnie Wilson (of Wilson Phillips' fame). Carnie and Kyle had met on Celebrity Apprentice and became fast friends, and now Kyle was helping Carnie introduce her confectionary treats to the girls in Beverly Hills. Understandably, Rinna was nervous about the event. "I swear to God, I don't remember saying any of these things to Eden, but I also don't think that Eden would lie," the Melrose Place alum admitted to the camera. After a short pep talk from her husband, Harry Hamlin, she finally confessed she had said those things, and she vowed to own it.

Erika and Eileen React to Rinna's Confession

In the limo on the way to the party with Erika Girardi, Rinna admitted her mistake. "I think I said everything," she mumbled with a worried look on her face. Erika replied, "Oooh," and then told Rinna she was "going to get it." Rinna said she was very aware of that fact. "I hate hearing this. Kim's going to kill her," Erika said to the camera. "It's tough. She's going to get f--ked up."

Upon arriving at the fete, Rinna stole some aside time with Eileen Davidson and said, "I said it. I said all of it." Eileen looked nervous for Rinna as she said, "That changes a lot." To the camera, Eileen added that she was "disappointed" that Rinna had put herself in that position again. That made two of them.

Rinna Apologizes to Kim in Front of Everyone

The party was in full swing with Eileen, Kyle, Kim, Kim's sponsor, Carnie, Rinna, Eden, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemlsey and Camille Grammer, when Rinna decided it was time to come clean. (She had already given Kim a stuffed bunny for her soon-to-be-born grandson, but it was pretty clear Kim was going to throw it in the garbage if Rinna didn't address the issue between them.)

"After game night, I met with Eden, and I said some things in the heat of the moment that I didn't remember exactly, and now that I've had time to think about it and to talk to Harry about it, I said them. I said them," Rinna confessed. Kyle realized this meant that Rinna had "flat-out lied" to her in Mexico and wasn't happy about it. Kim heard Rinna's apology, but wasn't ready to accept it yet.

Bravo

"You are always saying things, and then you're like, 'Oh I said it, and I'm sorry!' You told Eden that I am near death, that I am not in a good place — that is so uncalled for," Kim argued. Rinna sighed and said, "Well, I see that you're in a good place now." Rinna then argued that she had only said those things "in the heat of the moment" because she was upset by what went down at game night. (ICYMI, Kim kind of went after Rinna for comments she had made about her in the past. … It's like the circle of life.) Rinna added that she felt very comfortable with Eden because they both had lost sisters.

Vanderpump just couldn't stay out of this any longer and jumped in to argue that Rinna had maligned Kim. "I wasn't maligning," Rinna replied. She added that she felt Kim had been "provoking" her at the game night. Dorit then jumped in (for no apparent reason) to demand what Kim had done to provoke Rinna to say such things about her.

"You don't think of the consequences for other people! My children are affected. My sisters are affected. My friends are affected. My grandchild will be affected!" Kim shouted. "This is so treacherous!" Rinna, seemingly not getting anywhere, said that she had questioned Kim's sobriety after game night because "normally in a moment like that, a sober person doesn't act like that." Yikes. Kyle did not like that much. Fortunately for Rinna, Kim was equally angry with Eden, and turned her attention to the hair care heiress.

Bravo

Kim Goes After Eden

"You, being in recovery, go around and repeat it!" Kim shouted at Eden, who did what she always seems to do in situations like this: stare back with a shocked look on her face. Kyle tried to explain to Eden why Kim was upset, asking, "How would you feel if I said, behind your back, 'I don't know if Eden is sober or not?'" Eden said she wouldn't care because she knows she is sober, and that's all that matters. Right.

Kim then jumped back in to tell Eden to stop comparing her relationship with her late sister to the relationship Kim has with Kyle. "You can't compare your situation with ours," Kim reasoned. Rinna said she didn't think Kim was being very compassionate to Eden, which sparked a whole aside about what it means to be compassionate.

Bravo

Rinna Goes After Kim

Somehow, things looped back to when Kim had made some odd comments about Harry Hamlin. Kim said she hadn't said anything about Harry, but even Kyle admitted that Kim had "implied" something. "Kim's too smart not to know what she was doing," Eileen said to the camera.

"Do you know how many people have come up to him and said, 'What did you do?'" Rinna asked Kim. "So it did hurt our family." Kim said she was sorry, and Rinna accepted her apology as Carnie Wilson stared at everyone like they were completely insane.

Ultimately, Rinna said, "I did have a moment after game night." But she also added, "Don't we all just want to move on?" By this point, Kim was crying as she said, "It just has to end." Rinna asked if they could end it, adding, "Truly, from this moment on, every ounce of my being wants to move on."

Everyone seemed satisfied that Rinna, Kim, Kyle and Eden were turning over a new leaf … except for Vanderpump.

Tell Us: Do you think Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards can be friends?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.