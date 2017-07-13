Viva la Mexico! On the Wednesday, July 12, episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel was busy planning her group trip to Mexico. While she had decided she would extend an invite to Ramona Singer, she wasn’t going to let her attend the entire time. Specifically, Bethenny decided to not include Ramona for the main event, which involved a helicopter ride to a magical place called Tequila, Mexico, for a seven-course meal paired with various tequilas.

Ramona Just Doesn’t Get It

Ramona, meanwhile, met up with Luann de Lesseps, and explained that she was trying to patch things up with the Skinnygirl founder. In an effort to shrink the gap between them, Ramona had sent Bethenny a condolence text concerning the news that Jason Hoppy had been arrested for stalking, noting that “no one should have to go through that” (i.e. even you).

Meanwhile, in another part of town, Sonja Morgan prepared for the upcoming getaway by having laser hair removal done on her lady parts — hey, at least she was actually invited.

Bethenny and Ramona Get Into It … Again

All of the ladies got together for a steak dinner, semi-officially hosted by Dorinda Medley. Bethenny said hello to Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda, Sonja and Luann shortly after walking in — in other words, she said hello to everyone except Ramona. Ramona complained to Sonja that Bethenny was ignoring her, while Luann tried to badger Bethenny into just inviting Ramona on the Mexico trip already.

Finally, Bethenny decided to try to make nice with Ramona, sort of. After explaining that she was in a “very vulnerable” situation, Bethenny added that she was hesitant about inviting Ramona on the trip. “I’m very uncomfortable because of the way that you’ve treated me for a while and I don’t know how to move forward,” Bethenny said. She then added that she felt Ramona’s texts had been “very disingenuous.”

Ramona was quick to get defensive, arguing that Bethenny had said a lot of “negative things” about her business ventures. “Don’t say that you’re Miss Perfect, because you’ve said some nasty things, too,” Ramona snapped. Once she got going, she couldn’t stop and before long Ramona was deep into a tirade about her own marriage falling apart and having to cut her ex-husband a huge check. “Don’t even try to compare your life to mine!” she shouted. “Have more respect for me and more sympathy!”

Bethenny took that in and said she didn’t want Ramona to come to Mexico after all. Ramona then announced that it was a group trip, so it wasn’t Bethenny’s invite to take away and insisted she was coming regardless, though she did agree not to attend the tequila tasting event.

“Yes we had a fight, that’s what life is,” Ramona said. “I don’t need a negative energy and I care for you in a sense but you just don’t like to be cared for.” Bethenny calmly replied that she felt Ramona had done some “pretty nasty and malicious things” to her and suggested they make a pact to stop talking trash about each other moving forward. To the camera, however, Bethenny said the pact was a bunch of “bulls--t.”

Tinsley Isn’t Good at Dating

Having somewhat taken Tinsley under her wing, Carole decided to set her new friend up on a date with a friend of hers from Chicago. Carole and her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, went along, making it a proper double date, which gave Carole a front-and-center seat to the trainwreck that is Tinsley trying to get to know a new man.

Highlights from the date included Tinsley announcing that she just feels more like herself when she’s drunk (eek!), talking nonstop about her ex-husband (double eek!), and revealing that she still wears her gold Tiffany wedding ring from when she and her ex got married the first time, when they were still in high school (no comment).

Carole tried to do some damage control by pulling the Tinster aside and instructing her to stop oversharing about her love of liquor and her former marriage. When they got back to the boys, Tinsley plopped down next to her date, removed her wedding band, and began to make out with him. Sigh.

Tell Us: Do you think Bethenny and Ramona will ever make peace?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!