Actions speak louder than words, but sometimes words help out too. On the July 5 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel apologized to Tinsley Mortimer for the things she'd said the night before. "We definitely got off-track last night, and I'm sorry," the Skinnygirl mogul said. "Take as much time as you need to grieve." As a refresh, Bethenny had basically taken Tinsley to task for how she was coping (or not) with her most recent breakup and the aftermath of the relationship.

To the camera, however, Bethenny was a bit less sweet. "She seemed like a bit of a mess," Bethenny said with a shrug before explaining that she hadn't wanted to contribute to Tinsley's troubles. For her part, Tinsley was very happy that Bethenny had come to her, saying that it "felt good" to have cleared the air.



Sonja Says She Is Transitioning

During breakfast, Sonja Morgan tried to patch things up with Luann de Lesseps, by explaining that she was making an effort to adjust to the reality that Lu had married Tom. In a weird, rambling moment, Sonja said she was "transitioning" with Luann and Tom. "You are not transitioning with us," Lu said with an eyebrow raised.

"I need to spend more time with you and Tom as a married couple to embrace it," Sonja explained. Luann then asked Sonja if she was ever going to apologize for what she'd said over lunch. (ICYMI, Sonja had reminded Lu that she had slept with Tom in the past.)

Dorinda Medley tried to help out by advising Sonja to not talk about anything sexual with Luann anymore, but Sonja said she was tired of always having to apologize for just being herself.



To Ski or Not to Ski

Bethenny, Ramona Singer, Sonja, Tinsley, and Luann all headed to the mountain to go skiing. Dorinda and Carole Radziwill, meanwhile, stayed behind to hang out at the lodge. While they were catching up, Carole saw that news had broken about Bethenny's ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, getting arrested for stalking. She and Dorinda discussed it briefly – Carole had already known but hadn't told anyone – but they decided to not talk about it with Bethenny unless she brought it up first.



Ramona was busy flirting with her ski instructor and screaming at Tinsley to get out of her way, while Bethenny avoided everyone on her snowboard. Later, they all reconvened at the lodge where Ramona started treating her ski instructor like a waiter, demanding he fetch everyone drinks every five minutes.

Tinsley then confessed to Carole that she wasn't drinking very much because she was on anti-depressants. Carole told Tinsley she shouldn't be drinking at all, but that advice seemed to go in one ear and out the other. Bethenny chose not to bring up the news about Jason, commenting to the camera that there are people in the group she didn't trust.

Truth or Dare

During dinner that evening, they all decided to play Truth or Dare. Sonja took a dare and ended up kissing one of the chefs, who didn't seem very enthused. Ramona insisted she'd only been sexually active with three men since her split from Mario. Listening to the women talk, Luann sighed that she felt so lucky to be in a relationship. The women didn't like that so much.



Dorinda Goes After Luann

Ramona complained to the camera that Lu was "trying to sound superior," but Dorinda told Luann what she thought to her face. "I'm so happy for you, but the truth is, Tom was out there f--king other people, you were out there," Dorinda shouted. Luann was not pleased.

Bethenny jumped in to explain, "It can be belittling." Luann seemed completely taken aback by this accusation and ultimately backed down. "I didn't mean for it to sound the way it did and I love you Dorinda," she said. Dorinda accepted Lu's apology and peace was restored, for now.



