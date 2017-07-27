You send the Real Housewives of New York City to Mexico with unlimited access to tequila. What could go wrong? On the Wednesday, July 26, episode, the ladies’ trip to Mexico was in full swing. Things kicked off with Tinsley Mortimer receiving a huge floral arrangement from her new boyfriend (at least, that’s what she was calling him). “I am literally and completely overwhelmed,” she said to the camera as footage rolled of her accepting the bouquet. “You guys might be in love already,” Bethenny Frankel chimed in, while Carole Radziwill (who had originally set Tinsley and the new man up) added, “This is like a match made in heaven.”

Ramona Really Wants to Be Invited

Meanwhile, Luann de Lesseps was barely functioning thanks to a wicked hangover and Ramona Singer was shamelessly lobbying to get invited to Bethenny’s tequila tasting. “I’m not apologizing for anything,” Ramona insisted before trying to convince Bethenny to let her attend. When Bethenny reiterated that she did not want Ramona to come, Ramona replied, “Maybe you’ll change your mind by the end of the day.” To the camera, Bethenny explained, “I’m nervous that she’ll do something negative on a very expensive trip with partners that are very important to me.”



Bethenny then told Ramona that she knew Ramona didn’t like her. “I don't not not like you,” Ramona replied. Bethenny was a bit confused by that but didn’t have much to say in response. A group of the gals – including Bethenny, Carole, and Luann – then went surfing, while Ramona, Sonja, and Tinsley did some shopping.

Tinsley Confronts Sonja

One thing led to another and Tinsley finally confronted Sonja about the story that had run in the paper that day claiming that Sonja said Tinsely was a bad, ungrateful houseguest. Sonja continued to insist that she hadn’t said anything of the sort, even though she’d been saying it all season to anyone who would listen. Though Tinsley’s feelings were clearly hurt, Sonja wasn’t going to budge and ultimately Tinsley just gave up. Speaking of giving up, Bethenny finally agreed to let Ramona join them for the tequila tasting the next day.

“What’s to discuss?” Bethenny said to the camera. “You’re a deplorable human being who bought be a $62 handbag to get back on the trip.” Bethenny added that Ramona “better be on her best behavior.” Sonja told Carole and Bethenny that Ramona was unhappy because she wasn’t “getting banged.” Then she argued with Tinsley about whether she was an ungrateful houseguest or not. “You draw attention to yourself by being dramatic,” Sonja argued. It didn’t seem like anyone was buying what Sonja was selling here, but she wasn’t going to give up.

Bethenny Warns Ramona to Behave

Just because she had cracked and invited Ramona on the tequila trip hardly meant that Bethenny was letting her off the hook. “Please do not tomorrow do or say anything bad,” Bethenny practically begged. “This is my life. It’s my livelihood.” Ramona nodded as Bethenny continued, “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Start being a good, nice person that people want to be around.” Ramona said she was trying and Bethenny told her she needed to try harder.



An Alcoholic Trip for the Ages

The big day finally arrived and the women hopped on helicopters to head to the agave fields. The entire way there, Ramona was definitely on her best behavior, and it was driving the other women nuts. “I can’t bare watching Ramona kiss her [butt],” Dorinda Medley said to the group.

They then began drinking. Sonja decided it was as good of a time as any to start drinking again and threw back some shots. By the time they got back to the villa, Sonja was trying to make out with Luann at every chance.



Then she turned to Ramona and began insisting that Ramona wasn’t happy. Ramona didn’t like that so much. “You don’t go from getting banged by Mario every night to getting nothing,” Sonja said, adding that Mario was like a sledgehammer.



Even Bethenny felt badly for Ramona and jumped in. “Sonja is literally just badgering her,” Bethenny said to the camera. “I want you to admit you’re not happy,” Sonja said to Ramona.



And… that’s when the episode ended.

