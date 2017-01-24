A classy move! Ryan Reynolds responded to Deadpool's Oscars snub with a light-hearted joke on Twitter on Tuesday, January 24, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2017 nominees.



Despite some buzz and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, the superhero film was shut out of this year’s Academy Awards. “Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017,” the 40-year-old actor tweeted on Tuesday.

The post was referencing the moment Reynolds found out about his Golden Globe nod in December. At the time, he tweeted, “Thank you, Golden Globes! As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Although the Proposal star didn’t win at the Globes, he had an amazing reaction to his loss. After Ryan Gosling was announced as the winner in their category, Reynolds leaned over and jokingly kissed Andrew Garfield while his wife, Blake Lively, looked on and laughed.

Twentieth Century Fox

Reynolds has previously said that he didn’t expect any critical success for the role, but he was hoping to become the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. "We had no idea we would ever get anything beyond an MTV Movie Award best kiss nomination," he told The Hollywood Reporter “Awards Chatter” podcast last week. "If it does end up in that category, I think that's kind of a cool moment, for not just us, but for everybody — for the people that went to see the movie, the people that made the movie, the studio, even the Academy. I don't think that any superhero film has ever really broken that glass ceiling, so it would be nice to see one like Deadpool do it. And I can certainly promise one f--ing crazy reaction video online. In the Deadpool suit. Guaranteed."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



