SHOWTIME

It’s a go! Showtime has given the green light to an animated satirical series based on Donald Trump’s presidency and administration.

Stephen Colbert will executively-produce the untitled series, which will span 10 episodes and air this fall. “I know lot of people wanted to do this and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” the late-night host, who has openly criticized Trump on his show, said of the forthcoming comedy. “I’ve seen some of the footage and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA,” a nod to the commander in chief’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

“Stephen [has] an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump and this series opens a new realm for [him],” Showtime’s president and CEO David Nevins explained of the series-to-be.

Added Showtime, “the fresh, cutting-edge comedy will present the truths adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants — family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his obit — intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitely Trumpian.” The network also explained that the show, which will produce content quickly in order to keep up with current events, is meant to be “a workplace comedy,” and a “character study in search of a character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The sitcom is inspired by Colbert’s Emmy-nominated Showtime special, Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Final: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? The cartoon version of the commander in chief has also appeared on several episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

President Trump has yet to comment on the upcoming series.

