Taylor Swift Is Releasing New Music This Week: Details!

The wait is (almost) over! Taylor Swift is releasing the first single from her upcoming sixth album on Friday, August 25, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

"The song is poppy," one insider tells Us, adding that the music video will also premiere later this week. Swift's new album isn't too far away either. "She's being very secretive about it, but it's going to be a really good one," a second source adds.

After dropping her new single, the "Shake It Off" singer, 27, plans to head to the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, another insider tells Us. Swift's former friend Katy Perry is set to host and perform at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, August 27.

Swift first sparked speculation that she had new music on the way when she blacked out her website and all of her social media accounts on Friday, August 18, exactly three years after the announcement of her acclaimed album 1989. She returned on Monday, August 21, to share a mysterious, captionless 10-second video, which featured what appeared to be a slithering snake.

Though Swift has kept a relatively low profile so far this year, sans for her victorious groping trial against former radio DJ David Mueller, she has been busy working in the recording studio.



"She's aiming to release an album this fall," a source exclusively told Us in May. "She's continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album. She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.