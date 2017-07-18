Briana DeJesus made a dramatic debut during the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 17. A very pregnant Jenelle Evans also had a blowout fight with her boyfriend, David Eason, while Chelsea Houska brought some positivity to the show by giving birth to her second child. Check out the five biggest moments from Monday’s episode of the MTV hit.

Chelsea Welcomes a New Baby!

Everything is going well for Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer. They just welcomed their new baby, Watson, and appear to be more than happy with their relationship. Because Chelsea’s first baby daddy, Adam Lind, was a deadbeat, she’s thrilled her new child has such a great father figure. “This baby is really lucky,” Chelsea gushed about her husband.

Kailyn Is a Single Woman, Javi Is Getting Deployed

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s marriage is officially over, and they seemed both relieved and a little sad, but that didn’t stop Kailyn from telling her ex, “I’m going to have a party.”

However, she admitted having some problems with a new man who doesn’t want to appear onscreen.

“He doesn’t want his other hoes to know about me,” Kailyn said. “It’s such a not-solid relationship that I don’t even want to discuss any of it on TV.” Maybe the third time isn’t the charm for Kailyn and relationships.

On top of that, Javi received news that he had to be deployed again and leave his children. Kailyn was shocked by the news and Javi was distraught about leaving Isaac and Lincoln and broke down telling them the news. Their poor kids, they’ve been going through a lot lately.

Leah Goes Back to School

Leah Calvert decided to go back to school at West Virginia University and was excited but stressed. She has to balance school and being a single mom. Her kids are still sad about having to split time between their parents, especially her daughter Addie, who was upset when her sister, Ali, got to see her dad and she didn’t.

“Mommy, I’m sad that Ali gets to go with her dad and I don’t get my dad,” she told Leah.

Jenelle Experiences Some Trouble in Paradise

Jenelle is pregnant with her third child and her boyfriend is not helping make her pregnancy go smoothly. They had to move out of their home, and Jenelle is still upset that her mom won’t give her custody of her first son, Jace. The stress of it all led to her constantly arguing with David. Their final blowout fight ended with Jenelle taking her child and leaving the house while sobbing. She went to a hotel to spend the night and spilled her guts to one of the producers.

“Now I’m in a hotel parking lot with my son alone. I don’t have a friend, I don’t have a boyfriend, I don't have f--king no one,” she sobbed. “In the end, I’m always alone.”

Briana Joins the Crew With a Rocky Start

Briana, who was featured on Teen Mom 3, made her debut on the show. She is pregnant by a 31-year-old man named Luis who she met at a club and has only known a month. However, she’s confident her new baby daddy will step up to the plate.

“When I first found out, I was like ‘Well, we don’t really know each other, maybe it’s best if I get an abortion,’” she admitted, but she changed her mind and now trusts him. At least she did before a friend broke the news that he might be sleeping with other people since she’s been pregnant. Briana decided to text the supposed other woman, who called her to talk about it. Fans will have to wait until next week to see what happens, but let’s hope for her sake it’s just a rumor.

Tell Us: Do you think Briana is being cheated on?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!