Baby shower from hell! On the Monday, September 11, episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus invited her ex-boyfriend to her baby shower — and her ex baby daddy Luis completely flipped out. Jenelle Evans also prepared to go back to court to fight her mom, Barbara Evans, for custody of her son Jace. Oh, and Kailyn Lowry might be headed back to court, too. Take a load off and catch up on the 5 biggest moments you may have missed!

Baby Shower Drama

Briana had to pretend she was still with Luis during her shower, but it didn’t last long. He rolled up to the party with two friends and a giant film camera, which Briana’s whole family agreed was “disrespectful.” The situation escalated when Briana’s ex-boyfriend Dre showed up to the party. Luis was beyond angry, but Briana couldn’t care less.

“Get the f--k out of here,” she screamed. “This is a sh-t show. I’m trying to pull my sh-t together.”

The day after the party, Briana told her extended family the truth that Luis cheated and that she thought about adoption. She could not help but bawl her eyes out. “You have us,” her aunt said. “We’ve dealt with bigger things.” At least she has her family by her side.

Jenelle’s Court Date Finally Arrives

Jenelle had barely seen her son Jace in weeks, and was ready to go to court and fight for her son. “I think, at this point, Jace feels really stuck in the middle,” Jenelle said.

Barbara was even more worried. "If she got him back or not … there’s no more relationship between us,” Barbara said. “I think it will ruin [his] life.” The show cut right as the two were walking into the courtroom, so fans will have to wait until next week to finally find out what happened.

Kailyn Might Be Headed to Court Again

Tensions were high between Kailyn and Javi Marroquin after he filed for child support, and she was already stressed enough with school and her pregnancy.

“Javi’s got the mental mind games,” Kailyn said. “I want to focus on graduating and having a baby.”

If things weren’t crazy enough, her other ex Jo Rivera revealed he might take Kailyn back to court to adjust their custody agreement. He’s worried about his son being dragged around to different houses due to Kailyn’s busy schedule, and wanted to make sure Isaac has some stability in his life.

“It’s been hard on him,” Jo said. “It really bothers me.”

Chelsea Has Mother-Daughter Time

Chelsea Houska had some one-on-one time with her daughter Aubree to make her feel special. Chelsea asked her daughter about what it’s like when she visits her dad Adam Lind, who recently tested positive for methamphetamines. Aubree admitted her dad sleeps a lot when she is there, and then asked Chelsea why her grandma always has to be there when she visits.

“Maybe, someday, that will change,” Chelsea said.

Leah Gets Her Daughter Some Assistance

Leah Messer finally got some relief after visiting the doctor with her daughter Ali last week. “I’m fighting for Ali. I’m going to do everything that she needs done,” Leah said. “It’s really taking an emotional toll.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

