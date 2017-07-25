‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Guess Which Mom Might Be Pregnant Again!

MTV

Baby on board? Kailyn Lowry's friend let it slip that the reality TV star might be expecting another baby on the Monday, July 24, episode of Teen Mom 2. But the real mystery is — who is the daddy? Briana DeJesus also found out her boyfriend has been cheating on her and wants to give up her baby for adoption. Grab some popcorn and check out the five craziest moments from the latest episode of the MTV reality show.

Briana Considers Adoption

Briana found out Luis was cheating on her, and her heart totally broke. The mom-to-be confronted him about the future with their baby, and he half-heartedly apologized but she didn’t fall for it.

“I can’t be with you,” Briana said. “I don’t want to feel obligated to do anything because of this baby.”

She also admitted that she was considering giving the baby up for adoption because she refuses to have her second child brought up the same as her first (without a father in her life), but Luis said that’s off the table.

“I refuse to have this baby brought up how Nova was. It could kill me,” Briana responded. Luis needs to stop being selfish and grow up.

Leah Feels Unloved

After Leah Calvert gets done with a long day at school, all she wants to do is spend time with her babies. However, all they want to do is hang out with their dads and not listen to their mom.

“Blah, blah, blah,” her daughter Aleeah Grace said while her mom was talking.

“That’s not being nice to me. I care about you and I want to hear about what you do, and you should do the same for Mommy,” Leah desperately responded. It seems like Leah has three daddy’s girls, and she doesn’t know how to handle it as a single mom.

Chelsea Is in Baby Heaven

Chelsea Houska delivered her new baby, Watson, last week and she couldn’t be happier.

“I needed a baby so bad. I just wanted one so bad,” she said.

She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, spend all day admiring Watson and acting so in love. However, her daughter Aubrey seemed a little jealous of the new baby and threw a temper tantrum, which led to a spat between Cole and Chelsea. It didn’t seem like anything significant, though, because they are over the moon about the new addition to the family.

“Not getting any sleep is worth it to me,” Cole said. What a good dad!

Jenelle Gets What She Wanted

Jenelle Evans doesn’t trust her ex, Nathan Griffith, to be alone with their son, Kaiser. He is allegedly having problems handling his alcohol and got arrested again. She went to mediation with him again this week to change their custody agreement so he only sees their son every other weekend, and he must be supervised by his parents when he’s with Kaiser.

“Brat got everything she wants, like always,” Nathan said after the agreement was approved. He also added that he “hit the rocks” and said sometimes he gets scared when he can’t take care of himself. At least he admitted it!

Kailyn Might Be Pregnant

Kailyn was on-edge for the entire episode. She kept getting annoyed at everything her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was doing and seemed to hate the world. She also revealed that she and the guy she was dating (who didn’t want to be on the show) broke up.

“I wish it could’ve worked out, but it just didn’t,” Kailyn said, admitting she felt like she was living a “double life” while dating him.

At the end of the episode, she was Facetiming a friend and complaining about how exhausted she was. Her friend, not knowing the cameras were rolling, joked that Kailyn was “so pregnant.”

“I’m filming,” Kailyn awkwardly whispered. Can someone say bombshell?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

