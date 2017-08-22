Dropping the bombshell! Jenelle Evans announced Kailyn Lowry's pregnancy to the world — and then blamed it on Javi Marroquin in the Monday, August 21, episode of Teen Mom 2. Leah Messer’s daughter Ali had to go to the hospital and might have to get an aid at school because her muscular dystrophy is getting worse. Check out the five biggest moments.

Leah’s Daughter Goes to the Hospital

Leah’s daughter Ali is having trouble getting around and completing tasks at school, so she met with her ex Corey Simms to discuss getting an aid at school for their daughter.

“It’s a struggle we’re going to have to figure out,” Corey said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

At the end of the episode, Corey called Leah and said Ali was having a hard time catching her breath and he was taking her to the emergency room. A producer of the show quickly asked Leah if having trouble breathing was a symptom of muscular dystrophy, and Leah was not having it.

“I don’t want to [address it],” she said quickly before running out of the house. Seriously, not the right time, dude!

Jenelle Accidentally Announces Kailyn’s Pregnancy

Jenelle tweeted at Kailyn congratulating her about her pregnancy — before Kailyn had even announced that she was expecting.

“I don’t know if she was doing it to be a smart ass,” Kailyn said. “I’m not sure because Jenelle and I haven’t always been on good terms.”

Kailyn then shared her baby news on her own terms and shaded Jenelle, who snapped back saying Javi was the one who announced the pregnancy. Apparently, Javi DMed the Star Glam website saying it was true, but he denied it.

“How about now I air out all his f--king dirty laundry,” Kailyn said. “F--k both of them!” Who could blame her?

Chelsea Snaps Back at the Producers

Chelsea Houska got ducks and chickens, and her daughter Aubree obsessed over them. The two got into a little argument about the way her daughter handles the animals.

“You need to be gentle. You’re not allowed to hold them anymore unless someone is helping you,” Chelsea said.

The producers tried to ask Chelsea more about the incident, but she was not into them making something out of nothing to create drama on the show.

“We’re not going into this so they can make it into something,” she replied. The producers of the MTV show were not winning this week.

Jenelle’s Son Doesn’t Like Visiting Her

Jenelle’s eldest child, Jace, came to visit his mom, and he was not having a good time. They were still putting their house together and there wasn’t much for him to play with. After he left, he told his grandma Barbara Evans that his visit to his mom’s was “horrible” and he thinks his new baby sister, Ensley, is “boring.”

He also told her he isn’t really happy Jenelle and her fiancé, David Eason, are getting married, and he doesn’t want to go back there in the near future. Yikes, this isn’t going to help the relationship between Jenelle and her mom!

Briana Is Keeping Her Baby

After thinking about it for a while, Briana DeJesus ultimately decided she’s going to keep her baby because it’d be “a waste of [her] energy and time” to try to fight her ex Luis about adoption. However, her mom was not happy about the decision.

“I’m scared for you,” her mom said. “You’ve given up so much, and it just pisses me off for you to have to give up more.”

However, Briana seemed excited about her new baby at her doctor’s appointment, even if she has to do it alone.

“I’m not going to sit here and have a pity party,” Briana snapped at her mom. “I’ve done it once.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

