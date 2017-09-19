‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Loses Custody of Her Son Jace

Taken again! Jenelle Evans lost her custody case against her mom during the Monday, September 18, episode of Teen Mom 2. Briana DeJesus also found out her baby daddy Luis will miss the birth of their child. Oh, and Chelsea Houska’s daughter showed her love for her stepdad, Cole DeBoer, and dissed her father, Adam Lind. The MTV reality show was crazy this week — here’s our rundown of the 5 biggest moments from the episode.

Jenelle’s Mom Gets Permanent Custody

Jenelle lost her custody battle to Barbara Evans, but she did get solid visitation days with her son Jace. Barbara said the main reason is that Jace is “scared to death” of Jenelle’s fiancé, Jace is “scared to death” of Jenelle’s fiancé, David Eason, who had some choice words to say about his mother-in-law to be.

“It takes one of the lowest, most selfish pieces of s--t in the world to do what she does. That’s why I hate her so f--king much,” David said.

Jenelle was obviously upset but tried to look on the bright side of having court-mandated visitation days. She also said her mom would not be invited to her wedding, and she’d make sure to have it on a weekend when she has Jace.

“I don’t consider her as my mom anymore,” Jenelle said. “She’s completely ruined our relationship.”

Briana’s Baby Daddy Will Miss the Birth!

As if Briana’s disastrous baby shower wasn’t stressful enough, her ex-boyfriend and future co-parent dropped yet another bomb on her. He was going to miss the birth of their child in order to go to school to be a truck driver. Briana was in shock but said if it’s what he has to do to care for their child then he should go for it.

“How are you a man and you can’t provide for your kid — how can you live with yourself?” Briana later told her family about her ex. She was also angry he waited until the end of her pregnancy to start going to school for truck driving in the first place, and rightfully so.

Leah Goes on a Date

Leah Messer decided to get on Bumble because she hadn’t gone on a date since her divorce from Jeremy Calvert. She was anxious at first because she has kids and didn’t want to bring a stranger into their lives, but they were pretty supportive of their mommy getting back out there.



“Go and get a boyfriend,” her daughter Addie said.

However, the date was painfully awkward. They barely talked and having the cameras there didn’t help.

“It was so awkward,” Leah said afterward with a laugh. “When you know, you know and that’s a no.”

When her suitor asked her for a second date, she said she’d text him. Jokingly, she told the producer she would be texting him no. At least she tried!

Chelsea’s Daughter Loves Her Stepdad

For Father’s Day, Chelsea’s daughter Aubree had to go to her real dad’s house and she wasn’t excited about it because all he does is “sleep.” Chelsea was upset too, because Cole loves hanging out with Aubree and was “bummed” she had to go to Adam’s house.

“If he’s just going to sleep and not do anything with you on Father’s Day then you should just come home because I know someone who’d love to something with you on Father’s Day,” Chelsea told her daughter.

Once Aubree came home, she showed her mom an “All About My Dad” worksheet she filled out at church. To Chelsea’s surprise, Aubree had filled out the paper about Cole, not Adam, and knew all of his favorite things. It was really heartwarming!

Kailyn Is Headed Back to Court

Kailyn Lowry’s ex Jo Rivera decided to serve her papers to fight for 50-50 custody of their son. She was really upset about it and thought he was doing it to prevent her from moving away from him.

“Seeing Jo was stressful but now I have to focus on my graduation,” Kailyn said. The mom-to-be is finally graduating and might have to move to find a job in her field. If that becomes the case, both of her exes will definitely freak out!

Tell Us: Do you think Barbara should have custody of Jenelle’s son?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!