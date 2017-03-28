Finally! After producers left Us with no information about Jenelle Evans or Leah Messer during last week's first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, viewers got clued in during the second segment on Monday, March 27. Jenelle, like Chelsea Houska, had a tough time filming this season’s reunion, so there was some added intrigue surrounding her appearance with Dr. Drew Pinsky. Leah had big news, too: Namely, she was there to share an update on daughter Aliannah’s health.



Jenelle's Sext Mess and Size Lies

The first thing Jenelle talked about was her never-ending custody battle with her mom, Barbara Evans, who still had custody of Jenelle’s 7-year-old son, Jace. It was one of her biggest plot lines this season (and was even the reason producers called the cops on her after she filmed this sit-down with Dr. Drew), so that made sense. Jenelle revealed that the battle is still ongoing and won’t be settled for a while.

Next, Dr. Drew brought out the other person Jenelle had a custody battle with this season: ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. After denying he was still in love with Jenelle, he told a super crazy story. You’re not ready for it, but here it is anyway: Nathan said he heard a rumor that Jenelle’s current boyfriend, David Eason, got “upset” after somehow seeing a naked picture of Nathan. He claimed that David had apologized for not having a big “p-bug” like he did. (That’s Nathan-speak, but you can figure out what it means.)

Backstage, David watched Nathan tell that wild story and did not look happy, even as Jenelle insisted it wasn’t true.

When talking about how often Nathan actually had Kaiser on his weekends with him, Nathan stormed off, then came back on stage with his mom on speaker phone in an attempt to catch Jenelle in a lie. Moments later, Jenelle whipped out her own phone and called the friend who Nathan allegedly heard the story about the naked picture and the “p-bug” from.

The friend denied talking to Nathan about anything, let alone any naked pictures, but David still refused to come out on stage when it was his turn. That left Jenelle and Barb alone with Dr. Drew, and — surprise! — they made no real progress on their relationship. Seriously, all that the good doctor could coax out of either was an admission from Barb that Jenelle has been doing “better” lately.

Leah Gives Dr. Drew a Health Report

This season, Leah had a scare when daughter Aleeah needed to be tested for muscular dystrophy, which twin sister Ali has. Luckily, Aleeah didn’t appear to be at risk.

Similarly, Leah didn’t have anything negative to report about Ali, whose health she said was pretty stable. “Her determination is absolutely amazing,” the proud mom gushed. When Ali’s father, Corey Simms, called in via video chat, he and Leah explained that the little girl had recently been presented at a conference because her diagnosis is so rare, which gave them all a chance to learn a little more about the disease.

Finally, when Dr. Drew asked her about whether or not she’s looking to date, Leah said, “It feels so good, just the girls and I, that dating isn’t even a focus.”

Well … that was uncharacteristically drama-free for this show.

To 100 Episodes (and Many More)!

In spite of concerns from the season finale that Chelsea and Jenelle were going to miss all of the group shots for this reunion, both of them were on stage for at least one. Dr. Drew used the one shot of all four Teen Moms to make the announcement that the show hit its 100th episode. Then, he got the whole cast and crew on stage to eat some cake.

