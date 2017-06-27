There was plenty of trouble in the season finale of Teen Mom OG. Ryan Edwards’ substance abuse was called out in the June 26 episode when fiancee Mackenzie Standifer accused him of driving under the influence of Xanax, and Amber Portwood received some less than good results after fiancé Matt Baier’s lie detector test.

Read on to find out what went down:

MTV

‘He’s an Addict’

The episode kicked off with Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout expressing her concerns over his substance abuse problems. Maci revealed that she tried to reach out to Bentley’s dad, but didn’t get very far. “He’s an addict. He doesn’t care about anything,” the mom of Bentley, 8, vented to a friend. She also worried that if she reached out to Ryan’s parents or his fiancee, they would not cooperate.

On the topic of Ryan’s fiancee, Mackenzie spoke on the phone with a minister who agreed to marry her and Ryan that same day. She explained to the producer that her love had met with a lawyer “to get his rights to Bentley legalized,” and that the attorney felt it would help for the couple to be married. The duo then quickly split to get glammed up for their custody-motivated quickie ceremony.

In a terrifying turn of events, Mackenzie and a dazed-looking Ryan hopped in the car and headed to their wedding. After she made a few terrifying attempts to straighten out the steering wheel for Ryan while on the highway, she asked him, “Why are you swerving?”

He groggily answered, “My eyes, babe, in the sunlight I can’t keep ‘em open.” Bentley’s dad then proceeded to open and shut his eyes, appearing to fall asleep as his fiancee continued to nudge him awake and control the steering wheel for him.

Mackenzie eventually turned the dashboard cameras off and asked Ryan, “Did you take Xanax again?” He dismissed the allegations and even swore on Bentley's life that he didn't, but Mackenzie insisted, “You did.”

They arrived unscathed, and Ryan appeared more alert at the small and bittersweet wedding ceremony that included a small audience of his parents and a minister. Ryan’s mother, Jen, cried on camera and admitted she was upset that “important people” - such as Bentley - were not in attendance. Later, Ryan admitted that he does not plan to tell his son about his wedding: “If he does find out, we’re gonna sit him down.”

Amber Finds Out Matt Was Hitting on Another Woman

A different storm was brewing for Amber. Amid cheating rumors about her fiance, Matt, the Forever Haute boutique owner sat Matt down for a polygraph test while in Los Angeles. While Matt passed the polygraph test when asked about cheating on Amber, he failed when answering questions about hitting on a specific unnamed woman — the source of Amber’s cheating concerns.

After discovering that Matt may have made sexual advances toward this woman, Amber spewed a string of obscenities and had to be restrained before being led out of the room. Later, she heartbrokenly cried to producer Kiki: “I wasted three years of my 20s. … Is it me?!”

A Little Less Gloom

While Maci and Amber dealt with some very serious issues, things weren’t quite as bad — though they certainly weren’t pleasant — for Farrah Abraham. Still on vacation in Key West with her family, the budding entrepreneur once again went head-to-head with mom Debra’s fiancé, David, over their lack of respect for each other.

As for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, their dreams were coming true. After the couple made an offer on a gorgeous home after just driving by on the June 19 episode — that’s right, they never even saw the inside! — they learned in the season finale that their offer was accepted.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

