We’re only a few episodes in, but Corinne Olympios is already the breakout star in season 21 of The Bachelor! The 24-year-old, who is vying for Nick Vialls heart on the ABC dating show, is all anyone can talk about.

Just three weeks into the show, Olympios — who claims to run a multimillion-dollar company — has slept through a rose ceremony, asked Viall to grab her bare boobs during a group date, attempted to seduce him with whipped cream and gushed about her nanny Raquel

Even other Bachelor Nation stars have been commenting on Olympios’ behavior. “Corinne, the fact that you admit that you can’t even handle yourself is the smartest thing you’ve probably ever said,” Bachelorette season 7 winner J.P. Rosenbaum tweeted. The Bachelor season 20 villain Olivia Caridi joked that the bubbly blonde needs her nanny for everything. “So now we know we can’t blame Corinne for sleeping through the rose ceremony. Raquel wasn’t there to wake her up #The Bachelor,” she wrote.

Raquel, who, according to Olympios, makes the best cheese pasta and cuts up cucumbers perfectly, even has her own parody Twitter account. “Got very sad watching @viallnicholas28 instagram story just now and see that he is doing his own laundry…” the fake Raquel wrote. In another tweet, the account mocked Olympios surprising Viall with a bouncy house, where the duo proceeded to make out. “Took 3 days for me to blow up the bouncy house. My lungs are spent! So worth it to provide a fairy tale dream for my Corinne. #thebachelor,” the tweet read.

See more of the best tweets about Olympios below: 

