Corinne Olympios is already the breakout star in season 21 of The Bachelor! The 24-year-old, who is vying for Nick Viall's heart on the ABC dating show, is all anyone can talk about.



Just three weeks into the show, Olympios — who claims to run a multimillion-dollar company — has slept through a rose ceremony, asked Viall to grab her bare boobs during a group date, attempted to seduce him with whipped cream and gushed about her nanny Raquel.



Even other Bachelor Nation stars have been commenting on Olympios’ behavior. “Corinne, the fact that you admit that you can’t even handle yourself is the smartest thing you’ve probably ever said,” Bachelorette season 7 winner J.P. Rosenbaum tweeted. The Bachelor season 20 villain Olivia Caridi joked that the bubbly blonde needs her nanny for everything. “So now we know we can’t blame Corinne for sleeping through the rose ceremony. Raquel wasn’t there to wake her up #The Bachelor,” she wrote.

Raquel, who, according to Olympios, makes the best cheese pasta and cuts up cucumbers perfectly, even has her own parody Twitter account. “Got very sad watching @viallnicholas28 instagram story just now and see that he is doing his own laundry…” the fake Raquel wrote. In another tweet, the account mocked Olympios surprising Viall with a bouncy house, where the duo proceeded to make out. “Took 3 days for me to blow up the bouncy house. My lungs are spent! So worth it to provide a fairy tale dream for my Corinne. #thebachelor,” the tweet read.

See more of the best tweets about Olympios below:

The amount of naps Corinne has taken this episode is literally me. Nap all day, find love later? #thebachelor — Madison Packer (@Madpacker4) January 18, 2017

Everyone is hating on Corinne for her nanny, but I see it as a real life Dorota #TheBachelor @PrincessProbz — Bridget Cosenza (@briddgeyy) January 17, 2017

I told her going in, if at first you interrupt, interrupt and reinterrupt again... and again! My Corinner the Winner! https://t.co/XDHAMVnqLw — Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 10, 2017

Took 3 days for me to blow up the bouncy house. My lungs are spent! So worth it to provide a fairy tale dream for my Corinne. #thebachelor — Corinne's Nanny (@corinnesnanny) January 17, 2017

Can we just make a show where Corinne and Chad get married and see how long it takes before the nanny leaves the country? #TheBachelor — Drunk Dolphin (@DrunkDolphinGal) January 17, 2017

Corinne's nanny is the real winner here because she gets a break from having to deal with Corinne #TheBachelor — Amy Helen (@ammosaysmoo) January 17, 2017

To recap Corinne's dictionary:



Choreography = planned dancing

Mac and cheese = cheese pasta#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ScH60pDLb4 — Marissa D (@marissad415) January 17, 2017

Rigged and TOTALLY unfair The Bachelor is picking events that go against Corinne's strengths. (many!).Horible TV Ratings down. SAD! — Shane Goodall (@ShaneGooda11) January 17, 2017

Corinne is worried about embarrassing herself dancing in front of 500 people but not how she acts on national television...? #TheBachelor — Caroline Craig (@CeeJayCraig) January 17, 2017

I'm really hoping Corinne makes it to hometown dates because I think we all deserve to meet Raquel #TheBachelor — Angelina P (@angelina_rp) January 17, 2017

Corinne: "I'm a bad dancer. Usually Raquel does the dancing for me." #TheBachelor — Nick (@TheFakeBachelor) January 17, 2017

