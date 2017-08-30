They’re back, baby! In a ‘70s-inspired promo video for season 13 of the hit NBC singing competition The Voice, coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson unite to fight crime.

The coaches are all in a retro police car with the show’s logo on the front before Levine, 38, breaks through a window, rocking sunglasses and a curly hairdo.



Cyrus, 24, then perches on the hood of the car in a denim jumpsuit and red high heels as the vehicle crashes into empty cardboard boxes. The “Malibu” singer then shows off her best ninja moves.

Country star Shelton, 41, wears different disguises, including a campy beard and mustache, glasses and even a gorilla costume.

Newcomer Jennifer Hudson makes her debut in a bright red jumpsuit and bearing nunchucks. Even host Carson Daly has a quick cameo as a mechanic named “Lug Nut.”

The former American Idol contestant, 35, was a coach on the past season of The Voice in the UK and won. “Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for," NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said in a May 10 statement of the Oscar winner joining the show. "Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."

Catch season 13 of The Voice when it premieres Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

