Toughest job interview ever? Despite being a gold medalist, Zac Efron’s Baywatch character has to flip tires and carry refrigerators to prove he’s worthy of joining the iconic lifeguard squad in the newest trailer for the film.

“Our team’s the elite of the elite,” the group’s leader, Mitch (Dwayne Johnson), explains in the video. “We’re the heart and soul of this very beach.”

So when Matt Brody (Efron) — who Mitch jokingly calls “One Direction” — asserts that he doesn’t have to try out, the head lifeguard makes sure the newbie gets put through the ringer. And when the Baywatch crew realizes that villainous Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra) may be tied to drugs and a dead body washing up on their sunny shores, the physical tasks elevate to undercover missions (Efron rocks a dress, wig and makeup!) and hiding in a morgue, where Matt accidentally ingests a dead man’s liquified fat.

The movie version of the beloved ‘90s series certainly takes a more raunchy approach to saving lives and slow-motion running than its small-screen predecessor: Mitch ensures that the man crafting his sand sculpture accurately captures his sizable package, and Matt asserts, “Jason Bourne hasn’t got s--t on me!”



“Our movie will be big, fun and RATED R.. Like me when I drink,” Johnson teased on Twitter in 2015. Indeed, Baywatch received an R rating, and will seemingly come through on the adult humor and antics. Fans of the series will recognize at least two things from the TV show, though: Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff are set to make a guest appearance in the comedy.

The Baywatch movie hits theaters May 26.

