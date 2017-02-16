Whoopi Goldberg stood up for President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump after editors refused to sit by her at New York Fashion Week. Watch the video above!



"You know what, Tiffany, I'm supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you," Goldberg, 61, said on The View on Wednesday, February 15. "Because nobody's talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!"

Earlier this week, photos surfaced of Tiffany, 23, sitting next to a couple of empty seats during the Philipp Plein show.

"I just thought it was mean," Goldberg, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump, continued. "I don't want to talk about your dad, but girl, I will sit next to you because I've been there, where people say we're not going to sit next to you. I'll find your ass and sit next to you!"

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Philip Plein

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

Goldberg doesn't take issue with people boycotting Ivanka Trump's clothing line, though. Earlier this month, Nordstrom dropped Ivanka's label based on its performance. POTUS slammed the company via Twitter and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway urged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff!" on live TV.

"There is a difference," Goldberg said on Wednesday. "That’s all about buying stuff. You’re buying stuff. This girl is looking at fashion, and she’s just looking at fashion."

Tiffany, whose mom is actress Marla Maples, reacted to Goldberg's comments on Twitter. "Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too!" she wrote.



