Amanda Edwards/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty Images

He’s Team Taylor. Zayn Malik exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his good pal Taylor Swift, what he thinks about her new music and her friendship with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 24, who worked with the Grammy winner on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” is really into Swift’s new releases, particularly “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“I have heard her new song, yeah it’s really cool!” Malik told Us in an interview before hosting Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party at The Jane Hotel in NYC on September 12. “I liked the video, I thought the video was really sick.”



But when it comes to doing a deep dive into the hidden meanings behind the video — which fans have extensively exhausted on social media — the former One Direction singer said, “I don’t like to overthink things, I just take it for how it is. I think creatively, it’s an amazing video, I think there’s a lot of cool ideas gone into it, a lot of hard work, obviously. And I respect that. I think it’s a cool idea, I’ve just seen it as that, that’s all I want to see it as I don’t really want to dwell on it.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Still, he’s enjoying her new music and Hadid is really into it too. “Yeah she does she loves it. She is definitely a big fan of Taylor,” Malik said. “She played me the song actually, so yeah she loves it.”

The supermodel actually (sorta) makes a cameo in Swift’s video as her name appears on a shirt with the rest of her squad on it, alongside Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran and more.

Meanwhile, the “…Ready For It?” songstress has been very complimentary of Malik’s music in the past too. “I don’t get much feedback from my peers. I spoke a bit to Taylor,” he told Dazed magazine in summer 2016. “At Gigi’s house we briefly spoke and she told me she really enjoyed the album. It was nice to get some feedback. She said she thought I was cool, and I kind of blushed a bit and didn’t know how to take it.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!