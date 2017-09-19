Taylor Swift's Best Surprised Faces

Hot Pics
Emma Stone, Naomi Campbell, Ryan Gosling and More!
TOP 5
STORIES
Hot Pics
Emma Stone, Naomi Campbell, Ryan Gosling and More!
LOL
Beth Stern Teaches Husband Howard Stern How to Make...
Exclusive
Devon Sawa: Why He Left Hollywood for Five Years — and...
Fashion News
Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid Hit Tommy x Gigi Runway...
Moms
Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Is...
Pics
With more than one hundred award nominations, you’d think Taylor Swift wouldn’t be all that shocked to receive another trophy. And, yet, the country-pop star lets her jaw drop, hands clasp, and eyes bug every time her name is read from an envelope. Here, a collection of Taylor Swift’s best “I can’t believe I won even though every one else can” surprised faces.