In the gift department, Ryan Reynolds is definitely #winning. Exhibit A: the whimsical 18-karat rose-gold arrow earrings he gifted wife Blake Lively for Valentine’s Day. The arrows appear to have been shot straight through the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actor’s ears! The stunning pair, made by Beverly Hills jeweler to the stars Anita Ko, cost $1,700. Just a tiny token of love?

No big whoop, according to Lively. When Elle’s Sally Holmes spotted the actress at L’Oreal’s pre–Valentine’s Day party on February 13 wearing the cute bling, Lively, 29, sounded nonchalant about them, saying, “Well, this was my Valentine’s Day gift, one of them, apparently.” But she also dished that Reynolds, 40, was so excited about the gift that he gave the sparklers to her early. She went on to admit that she was into them: “But I love this because it’s also like Valentine’s Day, it’s an arrow. The cupid got me very bad with him. I have it very, very bad for my husband, so it’s a nice representation of that for me. That’s why I loved it.”



Though Lively ditched her true Valentine in favor of her funny Galentine, sister Robyn (a.k.a. Teen Witch!) as her date to the L’Oreal party, her extreme love and appreciation of her hubby (with whom she shares daughters James, 2, and Ines, 4 months) is clear. When she accepted her People's Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Movie actress for her work in The Shallows on January 18, she said, “Thank you to my husband, who’s everything to me. … You can’t have him — he’s mine!"

