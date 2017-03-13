Emmy nominated actress Emilia Clarke will be the face of Dolce&Gabbana The One fragrance starting September 2017.

Khaleesi takes the throne at Dolce & Gabbana! The luxury brand announced Sunday, March 12, that Emilia Clarke, 30, will be the face of its The One fragrance when the new eau de toilette launches in September.

"Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively," Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a joint statement. "Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life. She is The One!"

The Italian design house disclosed earlier this month that Clarke’s Game of Thrones costar Kit Harington will front The One’s male counterpart, The One for Men. The pair will take the reins from Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey, who have previously been featured in campaigns for The One. Both ads will drop in September, two months after season 7 of Game of Thrones is slated to return.



While the HBO stars will bring fresh faces to Dolce & Gabanna, the latest season of the drama will also include a new yet familiar Brit: Ed Sheeran. The show’s cocreators David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed at the South by Southwest festival Sunday that the "Shape of You" singer, 26, will have a guest role, though they didn’t reveal if he’ll be recognizable or perform, as Sigur Rós and Of Mice and Men did during their GoT appearances.

Sheeran was invited to join the series as a treat for its star Maisie Williams, who is a big fan of the England-born crooner. Since Sheeran told Rolling Stone that Game of Thrones is his favorite show, it’s no surprise he agreed. The Grammy winner must’ve hit it off with the cast too, as Sheeran revealed to the magazine that he had them over to his London home.



