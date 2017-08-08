BACKGRID

Abs-olutely stunning! Emily Ratajkowski reminds Us again and again that she has some of the best abs in Hollywood. EmRata flaunted her chiseled midriff once more on Monday, August 7, as she headed to the Los Angeles set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 26-year-old model-actress was seen strolling to the set in a teeny tiny gray crop top, which exposed left her rock-solid midsection entirely exposed. She wore a pair of navy track pants and white pointed-toe Balenciaga boots. The 5-foot-7 beauty accessorized with a mini red backpack, gold hoop earrings, a dangling bracelet and a pair of round-frame sunglasses. She parted her beachy brunette waves down the center.



Later that same evening, when EmRata appeared on the live show beside host Jimmy Kimmel, she served Us yet another stunning, skin-baring outfit. The star wore a blush-colored high-low dress with a top resembling a tuxedo jacket. She wore the pink frock, which was very low cut, sans bra, giving Us yet another peek at her killer body.

Ratajkowski paired the dress with a pair of strappy champagne-colored heeled sandals, and had matching light pink nail polish. She kept her makeup simple with a subtle bronze smoky eye and nude lipstick. Her naturally-styled hair was parted down the center.

During her interview with Kimmel, 49, the Gone Girl star dished on her eating habits. "I'm not someone who cooks," she said. "I'm someone who eats a lot." She also revealed that she enjoys Asian food and eating in bed.

