Gwen Stefani Shows Her Love For Blake Shelton With a Pair of Vans

She wears her heart on her… feet! Gwen Stefani took to her Snapchat to show off her new kicks: custom Vans. These Vans are far from basic, each shoe features a zoomed in photograph of her beau, Blake Shelton’s face.



Stefani didn’t even bother taking off the tags before proudly modeling her new shoes on Snapchat. The photo shows her legs crossed and propped up on a table with Shelton’s face tightly cropped onto the slip-on canvas shoe with some of the traditional black and white, Vans checkerboard pattern printed along the sides. The Voice alum wore the sneakers with a pair of tiger-stripe leggings and added a blue, winking heart emoji to further express her love.

The Hollaback Girl singer didn’t get the sneakers just for the photo-opt, she also wore them while leaving an appointment on Wednesday, September 20, in Beverly Hills. And because wearing two Blake Shelton’s weren’t enough, she rocked them while walking hand-in-hand with the real deal. Stefani paired the sneakers with denim overalls, featuring patches throughout and a gray graphic T-shirt underneath. Meanwhile, Shelton kept it low-key in a navy blue button down shirt, light denim jeans and brown lace-up boots.

You can follow in Stefani’s footsteps too and order a custom pair of Vans through their custom shoes microsite. Buyers have complete creative control, just as long as photos or art works are not copy written. Vans lets you choose from a variety of colors and patterns and within about two to four weeks you’ll be stepping out in a fresh custom pair of kicks.

