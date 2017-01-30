AKM-GSI

Who's that guy?! Ditching his immaculately maintained Christian Grey tresses, Jamie Dornan debuted an extremely cropped hairstyle on Sunday, January 29, while flying out of Los Angeles.



The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 34, paired the closely buzzed 'do with a bushy beard. Keeping it casual, he also wore a trio of layered shirts, loose black pants and white sneakers — all while, across town, hundreds of stars were gussied up for the 2017 SAG Awards.



The whole look was a world away from his most famous character, the flawlessly groomed Grey. Without the S&M lover's brunette curls and designer threads, the Irish heartthrob was barely recognizable.



And yet, that may be the point. "[Fame] drives you mad because there's so much scrutiny and f--king craziness surrounding this series of films," Dornan told GQ Australia in its February issue. "But I always had a strong belief that it would be a success and make a lot of money. You don't have to be a scientist to work out that 100 million readers of the book will translate into bums on seats in the cinema. But I didn't expect it to be this big, to be honest."



Dornan also got real about what he thinks of the dark, brooding Grey: "He's not the sort of bloke I'd get along with. All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh — I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates."



