Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Going for gold! Jennifer Aniston somehow manages to have classic style and still be fashion-forward at the same time. Her Wednesday, July 26, appearance at Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling was no exception.

Aniston, 48, looked stunning as always in a sleeveless printed Proenza Schouler dress with a mock-neck and uneven hemline. However, our favorite part of her attire were a gorgeous pair of Jennifer Meyer gold hoop earrings. A fun twist on a classic style, the yellow gold baubles had a hexagonal shape rather than a round one. Another beautiful addition: The earrings are decked out with a row of diamonds.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Aniston is a longtime fan of the Jennifer Meyer jewelry brand, which has also been worn by a slew of other celebrities including Emma Stone, Katie Holmes and Mila Kunis. Though the exact stunning accessory the Mother's Day star most recently wore doesn't seem to be available for purchase currently, other items from the same designer can be purchased at jennifermeyer.com.



This isn't the first time the actress' choice of earrings has been the talk of the town. At the 2017 Oscars, she donned a casual $10.7 million of diamonds — with $9.5 million of that hanging from her earlobes. Aniston, who is married to actor Justin Theroux, hit the L.A. red carpet in in February wearing two custom, eye-popping Lorraine Schwartz pieces. The first was emerald-cut diamond earrings with 100 carats of diamonds. To that, she added a 20-carat Golconda diamond ring, which was worth $1.2 million.

