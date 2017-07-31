Amy Graves/WireImage

Here at Stylish, we love celebrities who don't feel the need to pretend they're super perfect all the time. Take, for instance, Jessica Simpson, who just got so real about a beauty struggle we can all relate to.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram to post a photo of her bare leg, which was all smooth except for a small patch of blonde hair on the top of her calf.

"Missed a spot..." Simpson quipped in the Saturday, July 29, photo's caption.

Missed a spot... A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Bravo to Simpson for showing that, just like Us, she deals with shaving snafus, too!

The mom of two recently made headlines for an adorable Moana-themed party that she threw her son, Ace, for his 4th birthday in early July. Simpson, who also has 5-year-old daughter Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson, threw a backyard celebration that included a bounce house, personalized toy sacks for attendees and actors who dressed as characters Moana and Maui from the Disney animated movie.

The bash also had a star-studded guest list. Attendees included Dave and Odette Annable and their 22-month-old daughter, Charlie.

"What a way for Ace to end his birthday! Thank you @my1styears for helping him send off all of his friends with a personalized surprise," Simpson captioned a July 3 pic of Ace surrounded by goodie bags for guests.



