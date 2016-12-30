TheMegaAgency.com

Er, but do they have separate handles? While vacationing in Barbados on Tuesday, December 27, Justin Bieber donned a pair of black swim trunks accented with the Twitter symbol for celebrity verification … right on top of his crotch.



The "Sorry" singer, 22, wore the bold bottoms and nothing else while strolling on the beach.



That same day, Bieber swapped suits for a dip in the water and a little sand castle–building with his half sister, Jazmyn, 8. (Jazmyn and Jaxon, 7, are dad Jeremy Bieber's kids with ex-partner Erin Wagner.)

For that, the "Baby" crooner chose a slightly subtler pair of bottoms — blush trunks by Solid & Striped ($128, solidandstriped.com). The New York–based brand's minimalist designs have been worn by countless celebrities as of late, including Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Olivia Culpo.



This isn't the first time Bieber's, er, little Bieber has been the center of attention. This past summer, the Calvin Klein brand ambassador stripped down — and lost his trunks altogether! — while vacationing with fling Sahara Ray in Hawaii. Memorably, the uncensored photos leaked just days after Orlando Bloom went paddleboarding in the buff with Katy Perry.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your inbox.



