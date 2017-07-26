BACKGRID

Kate Hudson just debuted her most dramatic haircut ever: A buzz cut!

The super short 'do is definitely Hollywood's hottest hair trend this summer. Katy Perry, Zoe Kravitz, Keke Palmer and Kristen Stewart have all lopped off their locks to embrace this fierce fashion statement. But it seems the 38-year-old actress, who debuted the fresh chop on Tuesday, July 25, in Los Angeles, isn't trying to keep up with the trend. Apparently her new crop is for her role in the upcoming movie, Sister, which is now filming.

After the actress was spotted with the cut on the film's set, she posted a snap of her new look on Instagram.



"Freedom," the Fabletics mogul captioned the Wednesday, July 26, shot. She also gave a shout-out to Sia, who is directing the film, by using the hashtag "#OurBeautifulDirector."

Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Hudson isn't the only star to recently trade in her locks for a movie role. In April, Cara Delevingne chopped off her signature flowing blonde hair for her part in the 2018 romantic drama, Life in a Year. Later that month, the model-actress, 24, went even more dramatic by completely shaving her head for the movie, in which she plays a terminally ill high-schooler.



Ever since lopping off her locks, Delevingne has been vocal about her feelings on beauty standards. "It's exhausting to be told what beauty should look like," she captioned a May 3 Instagram post of her shaved head. "I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?"



