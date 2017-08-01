Kate Hudson Wears Long Wig One Week After Shaving Her Head

HGVC / BACKGRID

Kate Hudson is looking a lot like her old self again! Just one week after debuting a fresh buzz cut, the actress, 38, was spotted in Los Angeles hiding her shaved head under a long, blonde wig.

Hudson was seen leaving a set of her upcoming film Sister on Monday, July 31, in the wig that resembles her signature blonde hair. She topped the wig with a straw Fedora hat. Her outfit was casual and comfy: a white hoodie with matching white sweats, a striped tee and a pair of fringed booties.

W Blanco / BACKGRID

Hudson first showed off her new 'do — which is for her role in Sister — on Tuesday, July 25, in Los Angeles. One day later, she took to Instagram to speak about her most dramatic look ever.

"Freedom," the Fabletics mogul captioned the Wednesday, July 26, shot. She also gave a shout-out to Sia, who is directing the film, by using the hashtag "#OurBeautifulDirector."



The "Chandelier" singer, 41, also shared the photo while praising Hudson. "My girl @Katehudson," she wrote the same day, "being a delight on set."



W Blanco / BACKGRID

Since then, Hudson has shared another shot of her super short hair. On Sunday, July 30, she posted an Instagram photo while on an outing with her son Ryder and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

"We at it again 🙌 " Hudson,who also has son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, captioned the black and white photo of the trio. "#DirtBikeRyders."

Hudson is far from the first star to lop off all her locks in favor of a buzz cut. In recent months, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Zoe Kravitz, Keke Palmer and Kristen Stewart have all rocked shaved heads.

