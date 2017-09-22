Seeing triple! Kendall Jenner stars in the music video for “Enchante (Carine)” from Fergie’s new album and we can’t count how many of the model’s clones we also see, similar to Taylor Swift’s lookalikes in “Look What You Made Me Do.”



The video begins with Fergie’s 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, who adorably sings the chorus (in French!) as Kendall wakes up in a pink single bed. As the video continues, the 21-year-old model goes through countless outfit changes and encounters multiple clones of herself as she walks through a dollhouse-like home.



At one point in the whimsical video, Jenner appears with five versions of herself, all wearing different stylish ensembles. She even wears the same neon yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that Blake Lively wore to the American Ballet Theater Gala in May.



Kendall revealed that the inspiration behind the Parisian tune is Cartine Roitfeld, the editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book. “Thank you @fergie @gb65, Hugo and the inspiration behind the song @carineroitfeld,” she wrote on her Instagram with a clip from the music video.



Fergie’s visual album, which just dropped on September 22, is aptly titled Double Duchess: Seeing Double. When the 42-year-old singer appeared on the Today show for a performance, she explained how her son ended up on the album. “He sings songs all around the house so I brought this demo home and I was just playing it, listening to it, and I’m singing it [in French] and then he starts singing it,” she shared. “When you hear your kid singing in French — it was just mommy pride! I had to just record it.”



Tres bien!



