Lady in red! Khloé Kardashian revealed on her website Wednesday, March 22, that she’s “feeling” orange-red right now.



“Nothing feels more empowering than rocking this punchy hue in a sea of LBDs,” the Revenge Body host, 32, wrote. “Try it the next time you're feeling fierce and want to stand out from the crowd.”



#InternationalWomensDay ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

You May Also Like See How Much Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kash in for Instagram Ads

Kardashian shared some affordable options for anyone looking to add the fiery shade to their wardrobe, including Forever 21 French Terry Sweatpants ($21), Adidas’ Trefoil Hoodie ($70) and OPI nail lacquer in Tasmanian Devil Made Me Do It ($10). The reality star, dating NBA player Tristan Thompson since last fall, also included the curve-hugging House of CB bandage dress ($179) she wore to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. (Participants donned red to show support and raise awareness for the women’s rights movement).

The day before, Kardashian rocked an orangey-red tracksuit while promoting her Protein World 30 Day challenge on Instagram. In addition to grasping her protein shake tumbler in the shot, the brand’s spokeswoman complemented her bold attire with long electric yellow nails.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Kardashian even slipped into some red — though a slightly less orange hue — to feel confident on the cover of Health’s January issue. “I never thought I would EVER be on the cover of @healthmagazine But hard work pays off!” the reality star captioned a shot of the cover on Instagram December 15. “Mind, body and soul! It's a lifestyle especially when I still love to treat myself with my favorite foods but that's the balance of life!”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:00am PST

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!