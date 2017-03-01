X17online.com

You May Also Like Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Photos of ‘Angry’ Son Saint West

It's so rare to see Kim Kardashian without a full face of makeup, you might just believe she's fully glammed up 24 hours a day. But allow Us to assure you, she is not! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, stepped out — and stunned — without makeup while leaving Epione in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 28.

The Selfish author, who shares two children, North, 3, and Saint, 14 months, with husband Kanye West, rocked a rare natural glow after a skin treatment at cosmetic dermatologist Simon Ourian's office. She also rocked a velour zip-up, leggings and black sneakers on the casual outing. (See more pics here!)

Earlier that day, Kardashian joined her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, at the Beauty Park Medical Spa.

Mixing the casual and the glamorous can be tricky, as Kardashian proved on February 22, when she paired her sweatpants and oversized parka with a corset-style top and suffered a nip slip. She quickly course-corrected, though (and surely, the layers helped).

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

But it's not all casual for the social media mogul. While Kardashian has been rocking plenty of athleisure as of late — part of her new relaxed aesthetic for 2017 — she still loves the occasional over-the-top moment, like when she shared a pic of herself playing tennis with North in heels. Her long raven tresses cascaded around her while she stepped out on the court in quite possibly the most surprising sports ensemble.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.