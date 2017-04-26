Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

Kourtney Kardashian might be a little confused about how a bikini top works. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, has been posting a slew of bikini shots recently, and although her body looks absolutely fantastic, we're a bit distracted by her, um, very deliberate underboob.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Once could be a mistake, but sharing multiple social media posts within a week definitely makes it seem like an attempt to create a trend. And we're not quite sure how we feel about it! Vote in our poll below to let Us know if you love the look or think Kardashian should leave it.

Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

The mom of Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 (with ex Scott Disick), has been enjoying an all-girls birthday trip to Puerto Rico. Also on the getaway: sister Kim and some of Kourt's besties including Larsa Pippen and twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq. It was Kim, 36, who posted the first sneak peek of all the underboob to come with a Tuesday, April 18, Instagram of herself and Kourtney.

Kim insists that her older sister is "looking soooo good," but we want to know how you feel about the daring look. Tell Us what you think about Kourtney's bikini underboob by voting in our poll below!

