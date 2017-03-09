Less maintenance! Kristen Stewart opened up in a new interview about why she decided to shave off her brunette locks in favor of a platinum blonde buzz cut. See what she had to say in the video above!

The 26-year-old actress made a Thursday, March 9, appearance on the Today show, where she chatted with cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist about her drastic new look.

“It’s practical,” she said nonchalantly, adding that it will be easier to manage when she begins filming the William Eubank-directed movie Underwater, in which she plays a mechanical engineer who works on an oil rig on the ocean floor. "I mean, I'm not going to be able to have touch-ups once they put the helmet on my head."

The Twilight alum went on to say that chopping her hair off was not required for the role. However, when Eubank, 34, suggested she try out the edgy (and no-fuss!) style, Stewart happily obliged.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time, just for novel sake. It feels amazing,” she enthused. “I just want to head bang all day."

As previously reported, K. Stew debuted the new look on Tuesday while walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Personal Shopper. During a January 2014 interview with Into the Gloss, the Café Society star declared that she would sport a super-short ‘do one day — and predicted she might even tattoo her scalp!

"I'm definitely going to shave my head before I die,” she said at the time. “I will definitely tattoo my head while it's shaved before my hair grows back. I'm not sure which part, probably the bottom quadrant in the back. I don't know what the tattoo would be, yet. Still thinking."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!