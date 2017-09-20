John Sciulli/Getty

Mellow mama! Since welcoming her first child in July, Lauren Conrad’s style has gotten decidedly more casual. The former MTV reality star opened up to WhoWhatWear about how her style has changed since becoming a mom and why she ditched her high heels after entering a new decade.



“I’m taking the pajama trend really literally,” Conrad, 31, told the website. “I’m not really going into the office right now, so I'm wearing a lot of kimonos. But when I do leave, I actually dress up more because it feels like a special occasion for me … I've also tucked all my dry-clean-only pieces to the back of my closet."



The designer also revealed that since turning 30, she’s embraced sneakers over stilettos. “I stopped wearing heels regularly. I wore heels a lot more regularly a few years ago,” she shared. “It's just the realities of my job now. I run around a lot more. I'm on set a lot. I'm just tired of having sore feet … if I'm working and running around, I'm usually in tennis shoes. I do a Jack Purcell sneaker or a Chuck Taylor sneaker. I also have some ballet or almond-toe flats.”



Although The Hills wrapped more than seven years ago, LC still rocks one item today that she did on the show. “I’m still wearing skinny jeans, just a slightly different version,” she said. “Toward the end, I think I was wearing a pretty basic jegging, and I still wear that. Now, it's a little more destructed and cropped and a lighter wash. When I was filming, I was wearing a lot of clean, dark denim, and now it's a little thicker and destructed at the knees and throughout.”



Conrad and her husband William Tell had their son Liam James on July 5. The one-time Teen Vogue intern recently launched her latest collection of LC Lauren Conrad Runway at Kohl’s.



