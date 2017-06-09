Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's luxurious labels, Elizabeth and James and The Row, are known for their tailored shirts and delicate gold jewelry. But did you know the 30-year-old twins also collect and sell vintage items at their Elizabeth and James flagship store in Los Angeles?

The designer duo talked in a new interview about the fantastic finds, culled from flea markets and thrift stores, that line the shelves and walls of the shop located in the Grove. In addition to vintage clothing, such as kimonos, the former child actresses also have antique furniture, pottery and art.

"Mary-Kate and I approached the Elizabeth and James store from a lifestyle perspective," Ashley explained to Coveteur, adding that when deciding which objects to include in their shop, "we started with an L.A. mentality and looked for pieces that complement the Elizabeth and James collection."

One item that Mary-Kate is particularly fond of: an old Hillary Clinton book they discovered and displayed beside a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "dreamer." Explained Mary-Kate, "We found the book online along with the vintage pins. We gravitate towards anything with positive messages that support women and female empowerment. I like the idea of mixing pins on a vintage jean jacket or canvas tote."

Another sweet find is a collection of pencil sets stamped with inspirational messages. "My favorite is DO YOUR BEST," Ashley shared, while Mary-Kate added, "Mine is GOOD VIBES ONLY."

Unfortunately, the vintage items are only available at the Elizabeth and James flagship store in L.A., but if you're looking for similar finds and can't stop by, Mary-Kate promises you can snatch up equally amazing treasures at "vintage shops, dealers and flea markets across New York, Los Angeles and Paris." After all, that's where the twins found items for their store!

