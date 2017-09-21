DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty

You couldn’t miss Melania Trump during her first United Nations speech on Tuesday, September 20. The First Lady chose a neon pink ensemble that gave Us some major Elle Woods vibes. Who doesn’t love Reese Witherspoon’s character in Legally Blonde?



via GIPHY

In the morning, the 47-year-old FLOTUS chose a professional and demure double-breasted Calvin Klein plaid suit straight off the runway to accompany President Donald Trump to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. But she then changed into a hot pink Delpozo coat dress with billowing sleeves from their Pre-Fall ’17 collection, which costs $2,950. She paired her dress by the Spanish label with matching pink heels by Christian Louboutin that retail for $675. This wasn’t the first time Trump chose Delpozo for an appearance. She wore a yellow midi sundress on August.



should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty

Twitter was divided on the former model's look, with one user who drew comparisons to a character from Willy Wonka.

Just watched Melania Trump speech.



For some reason it made me think of the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka. 🤔#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/ohOHxFdXRY — Elaine (@rosalita2740) September 20, 2017

tell me melania trump doesn’t look like the pink boohbah pic.twitter.com/8kcHzfiepd — calista (@teenangsts) September 20, 2017

Dressed as a pink teletubbie, Melania tells UN, "By our own example, we must teach children to be stewards of the world they will inherit" pic.twitter.com/lEigpXybDb — Stacy Friday (@stacy_friday) September 20, 2017

Melania’s UN speech was about cyberbullying. "No child should ever feel hungry, stalked, frightened, terrorized, bullied, isolated or afraid, with nowhere to turn,” Trump said. "We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life's ethical lessons along the way. As adults we are not merely responsible, we are accountable. I hope you will join me in recommitting ourselves to teaching the next generation to lead and honor the golden rule, do unto others as you would have do unto you, which is paramount in today's society, and my focus as First Lady. It reminds our generation's moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn."

Ironically, the President retweeted a GIF that showed him hitting a golf ball that struck his former opponent Hillary Clinton in the back with the caption “Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary” on September 13.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.