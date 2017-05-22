INSTARimages.com

Pamela Anderson, is that you? The blonde bombshell, 49, looked nearly unrecognizable when she rocked a noticeably more demure look while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

INSTARimages.com

Anderson, who attended the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute on Saturday, May 20, traded in her typically sexy style for a gorgeous glam ensemble. The former Playboy model donned a black floor-length gown with a ruffled (and very deep) neckline, and sported slicked-back hair. She accessorized with statement earrings and minimal makeup.

IPA/INSTARimages.com

Naturally, Anderson’s fans took to social media to sound off on her chic look. “I'm super proud of her transition to less make up and maturity on her recent style choices #pamelaanderson #proud #Canadian,” one Twitter user wrote, while another shared: “Wow. Pamela Anderson looks so different. Still beautiful tho!!”

George Pimentel/WireImage.com

During a May 2016 interview with W magazine, the Baywatch alum opened up about aging and how her approach to beauty and style has evolved throughout the years.

"I actually like aging," she explained at the time. "I have great older female role models in my life, including my amazing mom, who have glitz, glamour, and all sorts of fun. Getting older isn’t the end. I know I have so much to look forward to."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!