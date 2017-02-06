Rachel Murray/Getty

Looking like an angel! Lauren Conrad outfitted her burgeoning baby bump in a white lace dress to host a pop-up shop before Rebecca Minkoff’s spring 2017 fashion show in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

Rachel Murray/Getty

The pregnant Hills alum, 31, who’s expecting her first child with husband William Tell, showed a little skin with a Rebecca Minkoff Morongo Dress that features an off-the-shoulder neckline, bell sleeves and an above-the-knee hem. She paired the piece with taupe Christy Ankle Tie Back High Heel Sandals from the same brand, along with Ray-Ban aviators, a simple gold pendant necklace and her sparkling engagement ring. The Paper Crown designer, who attended the show alongside Keke Palmer, Camila Alves and more stars, wore her blonde locks in center-parted loose waves, and opted for a peachy blush and nude lip to enhance her beauty.

In a January laurenconrad.com post, the mom-to-be provided a crash course in pregnancy etiquette. "I may only be in my second trimester, but I've already noticed quite a few etiquette missteps when it comes to how people behave around someone who is expecting," she explained. Some of her rules? Don’t ask couples when they plan to get pregnant; don’t assume a woman’s pregnant and ask before you try to touch her bump.



"Even if you are a close friend or family member, it doesn't hurt to ask first before making a grab for the belly," the Celebrate author noted. "No matter what your relationship to the mama-to-be is, keep in mind that it's much more pleasant to have someone politely ask if it is OK before groping your midsection."