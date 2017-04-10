Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Furiously gorgeous! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the NYC Fate of the Furious premiere Saturday, April 8, in a black Brandon Maxwell gown that showed off her baby bump.

The model-actress — who got engaged to Fast and Furious actor Jason Statham in January 2016 — paired the high-slitted number with strappy black sandals and Nirav Modi’s Luminance earrings and Fern ring.



“So proud of J,” the 29-year-old, due in June, wrote of her fiancé, 49, on Instagram Sunday, April 9. “The movie is brilliant go see it, in theatres April 14th!”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel's bump made its red carpet debut back in February, at the launch of her Rosie HW & Paige collection, just days after revealing on Instagram the she and Statham were expecting their first child together. But Huntington-Whiteley had her eyes on becoming a mom for years, having told the U.K.’s Sunday Times in 2014, “I look forward to the many things that come with being a woman, having children, motherhood, all of that."



Since playing a dad in 2013’s Homefront, Statham began contemplating fatherhood too. “Being a father was a lot of fun, actually,” the action star said at the time. “It’s something that isn’t too much of a stretch for me, to be honest. I’m naturally a protective person to those close to me.”

