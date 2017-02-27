Jennifer Aniston looked like a million bucks on the Oscars red carpet – $10.7 million, to be exact. The Mother's Day actress, 48, hit the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, in L.A. wearing two custom, eye-popping Lorraine Schwartz pieces: emerald-cut diamond earrings with 100 carats of diamonds ($9.5 million) and a 20-carat Golconda diamond ring ($1.2 million).



Aniston teamed her glittering baubles — almost hidden from sight by her flawless, pin-straight tresses! — with an intricately beaded Atelier Versace dress, complete with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The Friends alum flew back from Los Cabos, Mexico, just in time for her in memoriam tribute duties at the ceremony, which was hosted by her longtime pal Jimmy Kimmel. Aniston had been in Mexico to celebrate her February 11th birthday with husband Justin Theroux, Friends costar and BFF Courteney Cox and Cox's fiancé, Johnny McDaid.

On the beach getaway, Aniston sizzled in a variety of bikinis that showed off her toned body. “It was a low-key birthday,” a source previously told Us of the trip "The only thing Jennifer wanted was to be out in the sun by the pool and she did just that." Added the insider: "She seemed to be right in her element and happy to be surrounded by her best friends.”



And Theroux, 45, made sure to document it. The Leftovers actor shared a rare pic of the private couple via Instagram, seemingly from the trip, with palm trees in the background. His sweet caption? "HBDJ❤XO," he wrote.

