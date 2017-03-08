Presto, change-o! Kristen Stewart may have surprised fans with a platinum blonde buzz cut at the L.A. premiere of hew new movie Personal Shopper on Tuesday, March 7, but while her mane makeover may seem sudden, she’s been talking about it for a while. (Look back on other female stars who took the plunge with the super-short style in the video above!)

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

"I'm definitely going to shave my head before I die,” Stewart told Into the Gloss in January 2014. “I will definitely tattoo my head while it's shaved before my hair grows back. I'm not sure which part, probably the bottom quadrant in the back. I don't know what the tattoo would be, yet. Still thinking."

Champions of the short-hair-don’t-care movement have some A-list super fans. Demi Moore chopped off her own locks for the 1997 flick G.I. Jane, Charlize Theron morphed into Imperator Furiousa for Mad Max: Fury Road, Natalie Portman came clean while filming V for Vendetta, Anne Hathaway sported a pixie style to play her Oscar award-winning role of Fantine in Les Misérables, Amber Rose has rocked her own bleach blonde look for over 14 years and Sinead O’Connor started rebelling against the long hair cause at the tender age of 17.

Watch our video to see a collection of buzz-cut beauties and tell Us what you think!