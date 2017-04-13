Here's Where You Can Get Blake Lively's Favorite 'Mrs. R' Ring

Blake Lively/Instagram; Getty Images

Blake Lively is obsessed with her "Mrs. R" ring — and we are too!

The actress, 29, has been showing off the gold and diamond bauble, which is an ode to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on her Instagram a lot recently. Interested in owning a customized version of the same piece? It's available — in lots of varieties! — from jewelry designer Alison Lou.

Alison Lou offers the "Mrs." ring (with any initial, of course!) in gold, rose gold and white gold, with a choice of five stones: white diamond, black diamond, ruby, emerald and sapphire. At $950, it's a bit pricey but well worth the splurge if love is forever, right?!

The mom of James, 2, and Ines, 6 months, has been flaunting the sparkler since last July, when she posted an Instagram shot of her flip-flops on the pavement, which she captioned "Urban Cowgirl." But all the internet could focus on was her superchic, sweet ring in the corner of the photo.

"Oohh your ring! I love it!" one user wrote.

Added another, "The type of extra I wanna be when I'm married."

