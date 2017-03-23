Sia is seen at LAX on March 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. Credit: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wig out! Sia was glowing at Los Angeles International Airport in a rare outing without one of her trademark wigs that completely hide her face.

The mysterious singer-songwriter, 41, wore minimal makeup while traveling and traded her usual platinum locks for a more natural blonde shade. She kept it casual in a tan sweatshirt, beige Kenzo logo sweatpants and white sneakers and carried a blush pink tote bag. The “Cheap Thrills” songstress was traveling to Dubai for her upcoming concert on Saturday, March 25, for the Dubai World Cup.

The trip comes a few months after Sia split from her husband, Erik Lang. The couple, who wed in August 2014, announced the news in a joint statement to Us Weekly in December. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the pair said. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”



Sia and the film producer don’t have any children, but they were always ultra-secretive about their relationship. The Grammy nominee didn’t confirm she was married until eight months after the ceremony at her Palm Springs, California, home.

The “Chandelier” crooner has opened up in the past about why she stays private and dons wigs during live performances and interviews. “I don’t wear this unless there are cameras around. I only wear this to try and maintain a modicum of privacy,” she told James Corden during her Carpool Karaoke appearance (in which she wore a black-and-white wig with a bow). “I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success. I was an alcoholic and a drug addict, and I sobered up and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment? And it was mystery! I was like, ‘There are pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.’”

After she got sober, she did behind-the-scenes producing and songwriting for Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Lea Michele before seeing massive solo success.

