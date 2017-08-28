David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Simply stunning! Amber Portwood brought her style A-game to the 2017 MTV VMAs. The Teen Mom OG star, 27, rocked rose gold hair and a nude-illusion gown at the event held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27.

The reality star, who attended the VMAs with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, wore a long-sleeve maxidress which had a lacy silver overlay and a choker neckline. Her hair, which was dyed rose gold, was pulled back in a loose updo. She wore silver smoky eye makeup and pale pink lipstick. Portwood accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a hoop nose ring.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Glennon looked dapper in a dark gray suit, lavender shirt and matching pocket square. He also donned light brown shoes and sunglasses. The duo looked super lovey as they attended the event.

Portwood recently opened up to Us about her new relationship. The couple met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier, and Glennon was working on the production of the show. “He didn't really know who I was and we didn't talk on the show because, you know, he would get in trouble, and I would have gotten in trouble, but I didn't even know that he even liked me!” Portwood told Us. “It just simply was he had a little crush on me."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She continued, “We're going slow and we're just trying to be smart about everything, which is good to find somebody on your level like that. I think we just kind of fell into this groove of really enjoying life with each other for a while, so it's kind of fun and it's kind of serious in a way as well, but we're trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship."

To see more exclusive photos of Portwood and her new man, pick up next's week issue of Us Weekly!



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.