What to Wear When It’s Hot and Cold Out at the Same Time

Atlantic Images/MEGA

Welcome to that weird in-between time of the year. You’re longing to bare more skin in cutoffs and summer dresses, but need to layer, without looking bulky, in breathable and weather-appropriate fabrics when temperatures drop in the mornings and evenings. What’s a girl to do without simply relying on a tried-and-true combo of wellies, jeans and a tee? Luckily, Olivia Munn, Kendall Jenner and Emma Roberts have all recently demonstrated how to master transitional dressing this spring. Watch and learn!

Olivia Munn

The Office Christmas Party actress paired her Ksubi miniskirt with a wool blazer, T-shirt and Stuart Weitzmans in Vancouver, Canada, on April 24, 2017. “My friends tell me that I only wear neutrals and I need a pop of color,” Munn told Elle.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

"Lately, I’ve found myself reaching towards the guys’ section to finish off my outfits,” the model (in a button-down, denim cutoffs and white sneakers in L.A. March 30, 2017) posted on her app last fall. “I swear, they have it better when it comes to cool jackets and outerwear — T-shirts too!”

Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages.com

Emma Roberts

Delicate Jennifer Fisher jewelry complemented the Scream Queens star's airy midi dress, shearling-lined coat and lace-up sandals in NYC April 24, 2017.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!