TOP 5

STORIES

Exclusive

Atelier Cologne Founder Sylvie Ganter On Her Steve Jobs Inspired Fragrance and Celebrity Fan Base

By Carly Sloane
6
Courtesy Sylvie Ganter/Instagram

Everything's coming up roses (and other scents) for Sylvie Ganter, the founder and perfumer behind Atelier Cologne loved by Sophie Turner, Amy Adams and TK. To celebrate the brand's Los Angeles outpost opening in the beauty hall of Nordstrom in Century City, Ganter sat down with Stylish to talk everything from her creative process, to the fragrance she created to capture what she thinks the essence of Steve Jobs smells like, to the perfume she'd pick for Angelina Jolie. Scroll through to get the details!